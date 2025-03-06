UPDATE 1-Putin says any peace deal on Ukraine must ensure Russia's security

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia should choose a peace in Ukraine that will ensure the long-term security of Russia and its sustainable development.

"We must choose for ourselves a peace option that will suit us and that will ensure peace for our country in the long term," Putin told women who have lost relatives in the war. "We don't need anything else's, but we won't give up our own," Putin said.

Putin, asked by a mother of a fallen soldier if Russia would retreat, said that Russia did not intend to do that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)