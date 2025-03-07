Trump: If NATO members don't pay enough, US won't defend them
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 01:52 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if NATO countries don't pay enough for their own defense, the United States will not defend them.
Trump said North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states are still not paying enough. He said he has told other countries that he will not defend them if they are "delinquent."
