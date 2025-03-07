Kerala Opposition Calls for United Front Against Drug Mafias
V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, urges a coalition of community and religious leaders to combat the drug crisis in the state. Highlighting the rising influence of drug mafias, he calls for a comprehensive action plan and public mobilization to safeguard the youth and future generations.
- Country:
- India
V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has appealed to religious and community leaders, as well as social and cultural figures, to collaborate in fighting the state's escalating drug crisis.
Satheesan plans to send letters and meet directly with these leaders to garner support for combating narcotics spread. He emphasizes the urgent need for a united resistance to protect the future generations from the influence of drug mafias.
Accusing the state government of inactivity, Satheesan alleges political shelter for drug gangs. He calls for decisive actions and a public movement against narcotic networks, stressing the necessity for collective societal intervention in eliminating drug threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
