Karnataka's Budget Clash: Opposition Takes Aim at CM Siddaramaiah
Opposition leader R Ashoka criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of the upcoming state Budget, predicting a high borrowing figure and increased taxation. He claims the Budget lacks innovation and is filled with criticism of PM Modi. Ashoka accuses the CM of poor financial management and unmet governmental promises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is set for a political showdown as Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's anticipated state Budget for 2026-27.
Ahead of the Budget presentation, Ashoka warned of a potential Rs 1.15 lakh crore borrowing and fresh taxes, signaling a financial strain on the citizens.
Despite the Congress's pre-election promises, Ashoka claims the administration's financial discipline is in disarray and alleges minimal progress on pledge implementations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming the Taxpayer Grievance Redressal Mechanism
Tragic End: Taxi Driver Fatally Stabbed in Delhi After Road Rage Incident
Germany Firm on Fuel Tax Amid Middle East Crisis
Maharashtra Waives Non-Agricultural Tax on Urban Housing Societies
Rajinikanth Triumphs in Service Tax Case Over Chennai Building Lease