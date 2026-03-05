Left Menu

Karnataka's Budget Clash: Opposition Takes Aim at CM Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader R Ashoka criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of the upcoming state Budget, predicting a high borrowing figure and increased taxation. He claims the Budget lacks innovation and is filled with criticism of PM Modi. Ashoka accuses the CM of poor financial management and unmet governmental promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set for a political showdown as Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's anticipated state Budget for 2026-27.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Ashoka warned of a potential Rs 1.15 lakh crore borrowing and fresh taxes, signaling a financial strain on the citizens.

Despite the Congress's pre-election promises, Ashoka claims the administration's financial discipline is in disarray and alleges minimal progress on pledge implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

