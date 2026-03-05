Karnataka's Budget Clash: Opposition Takes Aim at CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka is set for a political showdown as Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's anticipated state Budget for 2026-27.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Ashoka warned of a potential Rs 1.15 lakh crore borrowing and fresh taxes, signaling a financial strain on the citizens.

Despite the Congress's pre-election promises, Ashoka claims the administration's financial discipline is in disarray and alleges minimal progress on pledge implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)