AfD Challenges New Debt Plan in German Court

Germany's AfD party plans to file a constitutional complaint against the proposed debt increase by potential next chancellor Friedrich Merz and the SPD. The plan marks a shift in Germany's fiscal policy. Legal challenges may also come from the radical Left party.

Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is preparing to lodge a formal complaint with the constitutional court. This move aims to challenge plans by the prospective chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and the Social Democrats (SPD) to increase debt through a special fund.

The initiative represents a significant shift in the country's fiscal approach, as it intends to abandon current restrictive borrowing rules. This policy change is central to the potential coalition government's agenda.

However, this proposal faces opposition not only from the AfD but also possibly from the radical Left party, adding layers of complexity to an already contentious political issue.

