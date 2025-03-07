Mexico-U.S. Trade Talks: Steel and Aluminum Tariff Negotiations
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced upcoming discussions with U.S. trade officials about tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Mexico, a key exporter, faced postponed tariffs following a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard has confirmed that Mexican trade officials will engage in discussions with their U.S. counterparts concerning tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. These crucial talks are set for next week.
Mexico ranks among the leading exporters of these metals to the United States. President Donald Trump recently announced a temporary halt on the enforcement of these tariffs following discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The conversation highlights the ongoing negotiations between the two nations, which seek to address trade-related issues without impacting the significant flow of goods between North America's two largest economies.
