Iran Dismisses Trump's Repetitive Diplomatic Moves

Iran's affiliated news agency with its central security body dismissed President Donald Trump's recent remarks and his proposition for talks as redundant on Friday.

'Trump's approach to foreign affairs is marked by slogans, threats, short-lived actions, and eventual withdrawal,' posted Nour News on the platform X.

The statement continued, 'Regarding Iran, Trump initially claimed to avoid confrontation but later enacted the maximum pressure policy, imposed new sanctions, and now suggests sending a letter to Iran's leadership for negotiations. This is just another instance of America's repetitive acts.'

(With inputs from agencies.)