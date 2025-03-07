Iran Dismisses Trump's Repetitive Diplomatic Moves
Iran's news agency, tied to the nation's top security body, criticized President Trump's recent statements and offers to negotiate. The agency highlighted a pattern of slogans, threats, and retreats in Trump's foreign policy towards Iran, stressing the repetitive nature of U.S. diplomatic strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:18 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iran's affiliated news agency with its central security body dismissed President Donald Trump's recent remarks and his proposition for talks as redundant on Friday.
'Trump's approach to foreign affairs is marked by slogans, threats, short-lived actions, and eventual withdrawal,' posted Nour News on the platform X.
The statement continued, 'Regarding Iran, Trump initially claimed to avoid confrontation but later enacted the maximum pressure policy, imposed new sanctions, and now suggests sending a letter to Iran's leadership for negotiations. This is just another instance of America's repetitive acts.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal
Tragic Return: Bodies of Israeli Hostages Released Amidst Tense Ceasefire Negotiations
Russia's Path To Sanction Relief Through Negotiations
Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations
India's Zero-for-Zero Tariff Strategy: A Better Alternative to Trade Negotiations