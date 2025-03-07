Left Menu

Trump Aims for Nuclear Negotiation with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to negotiate a deal regarding Iran's nuclear weapons program. A letter was sent to Iran, signaling his hope for possible negotiations, as discussed in his interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday.

President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to initiate negotiations with Iran concerning its nuclear weapons program, marking a significant diplomatic overture amidst ongoing tensions.

In a proactive move, Trump communicated directly with Iran through a letter sent on Wednesday, emphasizing his hope for dialogue.

The announcement came to light during Trump's interview with Fox Business Network, aired on Friday, underscoring his administration's willingness to engage diplomatically.

