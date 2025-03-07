Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Mission: Reviving Congress for 2027

Rahul Gandhi began a two-day visit to Gujarat, aiming to reinvigorate the Congress party ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. By meeting with a variety of party leaders and local chiefs, Gandhi emphasized a strategic revamp to challenge BJP's longstanding governance in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, initiated his two-day visit to Gujarat, focusing on the 2027 assembly elections, during which he indicated a major overhaul in the state's party unit.

After arriving in Ahmedabad, Gandhi engaged with senior party figures and conducted meetings aimed at strengthening the party's structural integrity from the block level to the district level.

Addressing issues such as unemployment and inflation, Gandhi assured the implementation of a solid plan to challenge BJP's rule, which has persisted since 1995 in this key state, the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

