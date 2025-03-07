Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Unresolved Issues

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp critique of the Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his address at the 'Divyang Adhikar Sammelan' in Patna on Friday. Yadav accused the state administration of ignoring the issues faced by specially-abled persons despite being in power for over two decades with Nitish Kumar at the helm.

Yadav pointed out, "It has been 11 years of double-engine government and 20 years under Nitish Kumar, yet they never discussed or attempted to resolve the problems of Divyangs." He poetically criticized the ineffective governance, labeling the system flawed, leaders exhausted, and Divyangs left struggling.

Yadav further expressed solidarity with student protests in Gardanibagh, highlighting their unmet demands under the current government. He accused the administration of 'exploiting' workers, particularly women working with Anganwadi and ASHA, who are underpaid. Yadav vowed to seek justice for them if his party forms the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)