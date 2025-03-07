Left Menu

Telangana Legislative Assembly to Tackle Reservation Bill

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin its Budget session on March 12, initiated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. A key agenda is the passage of a bill to increase reservations for backward classes to 42 per cent, which has been approved by the state cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:02 IST
The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 12. This proceeding was officially announced on Friday when Governor Jishnu Dev Varma summoned the Assembly to convene at 11 am on the specified date.

A significant item on the agenda for this session will be the discussion and potential approval of a bill increasing reservations for backward classes to 42 per cent.

The state cabinet approved the draft of this bill in a meeting held on Thursday, paving the way for its possible ratification during the session.

