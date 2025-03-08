Trump's Diplomatic Gamble: Nuclear Negotiations with Iran

In a strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to engage in talks to stave off Western concerns over their atomic capabilities. Trump's outreach comes in the form of a letter proposed to Iran's leadership, challenging geopolitical stability.

The Iranian mission in New York confirmed the non-receipt of Trump's letter and its foreign ministry remains silent due to the weekend. Trump, however, is confident progress will unfold soon, discussing with reporters about the potential for an imminent peace deal, albeit reiterating military options remain on the table.

Complicating the scenario, Iranian media outlets discredited Trump's message as repetitive political theatrics. Nonetheless, Trump's comments reveal a preference for diplomacy to resolve regional tensions, especially considering Iran's influence in Middle Eastern conflicts and its embroiled relations with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)