Global Travel Takes a Hit: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, Soars Oil Prices

Travel shares dropped by $22.6 billion due to the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict disrupting flights and causing oil price hikes. Major Gulf airports closed, stranding travelers. Rising fuel costs add pressure to airlines, and limited flights resumed while rerouting continues. Airlines suffer market losses, impacting the travel industry worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Travel shares experienced a sharp decline on Monday, shedding $22.6 billion as conflicts between the U.S., Israel, and Iran escalated. This unrest has disrupted flights globally, closed critical Middle Eastern hubs, and propelled oil prices skyward, with experts forecasting prolonged disruptions.

Main Gulf aviation centers, including Dubai's international airport—among the world's busiest—remained shut for a third consecutive day. The closure has stranded thousands of passengers, presenting the aviation sector with its biggest challenge since the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan partially restricted its airspace, becoming the latest nation to do so.

The U.S. advised its citizens to leave over a dozen Middle Eastern nations immediately, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, amidst soaring oil prices that have reached January 2025 levels. Analysts warn of potential implications on airlines' operations and profitability, as they navigate rising fuel costs and rerouting expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

