Left Menu

Protest Clashes Erupt in Greece Amid Censure Vote Over Rail Disaster

Clashes in Greece's major cities erupted during a parliamentary censure motion debate against the government over its handling of a deadly rail disaster. Despite facing widespread criticism and protests, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government survived the vote. Opposing parties demand accountability for the accident that killed 57 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:58 IST
Protest Clashes Erupt in Greece Amid Censure Vote Over Rail Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Clashes unfolded in Greece's largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, as demonstrators launched gasoline bombs and flares outside parliament during a debate regarding a censure motion aimed at condemning the government for its mishandling of a deadly rail accident two years ago.

The government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, survived the vote with a 157-136 margin, despite the intense public outrage over the rail disaster that occurred in 2023. Opposition parties argued that there should be accountability for the catastrophic event that claimed 57 lives, pointing to vulnerabilities in rail safety systems.

The protests, marking an ongoing series of nationwide demonstrations, spotlighted unyielding dissatisfaction. Among the demonstrators were relatives of crash victims who expressed their gratitude toward protesters and voiced their demands for justice and accountability from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025