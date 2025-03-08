Protest Clashes Erupt in Greece Amid Censure Vote Over Rail Disaster
Clashes in Greece's major cities erupted during a parliamentary censure motion debate against the government over its handling of a deadly rail disaster. Despite facing widespread criticism and protests, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government survived the vote. Opposing parties demand accountability for the accident that killed 57 people.
Clashes unfolded in Greece's largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, as demonstrators launched gasoline bombs and flares outside parliament during a debate regarding a censure motion aimed at condemning the government for its mishandling of a deadly rail accident two years ago.
The government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, survived the vote with a 157-136 margin, despite the intense public outrage over the rail disaster that occurred in 2023. Opposition parties argued that there should be accountability for the catastrophic event that claimed 57 lives, pointing to vulnerabilities in rail safety systems.
The protests, marking an ongoing series of nationwide demonstrations, spotlighted unyielding dissatisfaction. Among the demonstrators were relatives of crash victims who expressed their gratitude toward protesters and voiced their demands for justice and accountability from the authorities.
