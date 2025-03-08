Michel Issa: The New U.S. Envoy to Lebanon
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social the appointment of Michel Issa as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon. Issa is renowned as a businessman and financial expert with a notable background in banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 06:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has named Michel Issa as the United States ambassador to Lebanon. The announcement was made on Friday through Trump's popular platform, Truth Social.
Describing Michel Issa as an 'outstanding businessman,' Trump highlighted Issa's extensive expertise in the fields of banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade—key sectors that define his remarkable career.
This strategic appointment underscores the administration's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations and international business connections within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Banking Sector Reports Decrease in Non-Performing Loans and Robust Profits
Transition at the Top: Alexis Kohler Eyes New Role in Retail Banking
Vijay Mallya Challenges Bankruptcy Order Amid New Banking Revelations
Amit Shah Advocates Technological Innovation in India's Cooperative Banking Sector
Euro Banking System Shocked by Unprecedented ECB Payment System Outage