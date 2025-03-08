Michel Issa: The New U.S. Envoy to Lebanon

President Donald Trump has named Michel Issa as the United States ambassador to Lebanon. The announcement was made on Friday through Trump's popular platform, Truth Social.

Describing Michel Issa as an 'outstanding businessman,' Trump highlighted Issa's extensive expertise in the fields of banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade—key sectors that define his remarkable career.

This strategic appointment underscores the administration's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations and international business connections within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)