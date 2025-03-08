Left Menu

Michel Issa: The New U.S. Envoy to Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social the appointment of Michel Issa as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon. Issa is renowned as a businessman and financial expert with a notable background in banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade.

Updated: 08-03-2025 06:31 IST
President Donald Trump has named Michel Issa as the United States ambassador to Lebanon. The announcement was made on Friday through Trump's popular platform, Truth Social.

Describing Michel Issa as an 'outstanding businessman,' Trump highlighted Issa's extensive expertise in the fields of banking, entrepreneurship, and international trade—key sectors that define his remarkable career.

This strategic appointment underscores the administration's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic relations and international business connections within the region.

