House Republicans Push Bold Funding Bill Amidst Bipartisan Tensions

House Republicans are making a bold move to pass a government funding bill without the usual bipartisan cooperation, a strategy that risks leading to a government shutdown.

The legislation, spearheaded by Speaker Mike Johnson, proposes funding federal agencies at current levels through a continuing resolution (CR) for the fiscal year ending September 30.

Driven by President Trump's endorsement, the plan has garnered Republican support, while Democrats warn against potential detrimental impacts on essential programs and services.

