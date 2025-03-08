Uttarakhand Cabinet Turmoil: Speculation Surrounding Premchand Agarwal

Speculation intensifies over the potential removal of Premchand Agarwal from the Uttarakhand Cabinet, following his controversial outburst aimed at residents of the hill areas. The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni expressing his discontent at Agarwal's remarks, labeling them as 'painful and unfortunate.'

Agarwal's comments, made during the recent budget session in response to a Congress MLA's remark, have ignited protests across the state. Demonstrators from both the Kumaon and the Garhwal regions have voiced their disapproval, gathering in significant numbers in Gairsain to demand Agarwal's removal. The protest movement underscores the deep-seated dissatisfaction among residents of the hill districts.

Consequently, the BJP has faced considerable embarrassment and internal discussions pertaining to Agarwal's position have been reportedly underway. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's unexpected trip to Delhi, right after Prime Minister Modi's regional visit, has further fueled speculation. Agarwal, who also holds essential portfolios like finance and parliamentary affairs, has since expressed regret over his remarks.

