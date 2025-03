Naqvi Criticizes Idolization of Foreign Invaders

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has openly criticized those who support the legacies of foreign invaders, amid controversy stirred by Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Naqvi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring India's glory and fostering good governance.

Speaking on Saturday, Naqvi stated that India is experiencing an 'Amrit Kaal' of excellent governance by maintaining its spiritual heritage and advancing technology. He condemned the endorsement of foreign invaders' cruelty as an attack on freedom of expression.

According to Naqvi, Modi has strengthened the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', making the country a leading example of governance worldwide. Naqvi added that India is set on a path of prosperity and security, overcoming any crises under Modi's leadership. He also credited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for dispelling fears against the 'Maha Kumbh', a significant event for the Sanatan community.

