Left Menu

Pema Khandu Calls for Electoral Reforms in AAPSU

Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union to eradicate corruption in its election processes, highlighting the state's efforts to combat corruption through institutional reforms. Addressing an inter-tribe festival, Khandu discussed diverse issues including the unresolved Chakma-Hajong refugee matter and the inclusive nature of APFRA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:09 IST
Pema Khandu Calls for Electoral Reforms in AAPSU
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday urged the Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) to eliminate corruption in its election process. Speaking at the inter-tribe festival, Khandu emphasized that corruption is a major obstacle, affecting various organizational functions, including that of AAPSU.

Highlighting the state's efforts to combat corruption, Khandu mentioned the upgradation of the Special Investigation Cell to an Anti-Corruption Bureau. He insisted on electoral reforms within AAPSU, noting the prevalent misuse of money during student elections, and encouraged leaders to prioritize their educational pursuits to inspire future generations.

Khandu also addressed the unresolved Chakma-Hajong refugee issue, asserting that the central and state governments are working towards a conclusive resolution without granting permanent residency. He further clarified the secular stance of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, stating that the Act allows personal religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025