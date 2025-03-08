Pema Khandu Calls for Electoral Reforms in AAPSU

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday urged the Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) to eliminate corruption in its election process. Speaking at the inter-tribe festival, Khandu emphasized that corruption is a major obstacle, affecting various organizational functions, including that of AAPSU.

Highlighting the state's efforts to combat corruption, Khandu mentioned the upgradation of the Special Investigation Cell to an Anti-Corruption Bureau. He insisted on electoral reforms within AAPSU, noting the prevalent misuse of money during student elections, and encouraged leaders to prioritize their educational pursuits to inspire future generations.

Khandu also addressed the unresolved Chakma-Hajong refugee issue, asserting that the central and state governments are working towards a conclusive resolution without granting permanent residency. He further clarified the secular stance of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, stating that the Act allows personal religious freedom.

