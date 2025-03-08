Tensions in BJP: CT Ravi Emphasizes Party Supremacy Amidst Internal Dynamics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Council CT Ravi aimed a subtle criticism at Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, asserting that the collective entity of the party holds greater significance than any single individual. "The party is bigger than an individual. The nation is bigger than the party," Ravi stated.

Ravi's comments followed a meeting convened by Vijayendra's supporters in Chikkamagaluru, which stirred internal party dynamics. Ravi was in Belagavi for the first time since his release in December last year related to a derogatory remarks case. He visited the city to seek blessings from Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar and to acknowledge the support of the Belagavi legal community.

Expressing his gratitude towards the legal fraternity, Ravi acknowledged the solidarity of thousands of party workers during his visit. "I am here to seek the blessings of Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar. I'm also here to thank the Belagavi lawyers for their support," remarked the BJP leader.

A complaint had been lodged against Ravi for allegedly using "obscene language" against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, leading to his release during the winter session in December 2024. Earlier protests by Congress workers outside the Karnataka Legislative Council highlighted the controversy over his remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Based on Hebbalkar's complaint, a case was registered at Hirebagewadi Police Station in Belagavi, accusing Ravi of derogatory language in the Legislative Council. Congress leaders petitioned Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to file a criminal case against Ravi and sought his arrest.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Ravi's language against Minister Hebbalkar as a "criminal offense and sexual assault," asserting that law enforcement would take action accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)