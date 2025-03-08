Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delay in Mahila Samridhi Yojana Implementation

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak criticizes the BJP for forming a committee instead of immediate cash transfers under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. The Delhi government approved the scheme to empower women with direct financial aid, but delays raise questions about the government's commitment.

Updated: 08-03-2025 22:29 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak has raised questions over the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, highlighting the sudden formation of a committee as a possible delaying tactic. Speaking to ANI, Pathak argued that the committee's creation hints at the government's lack of genuine intent to implement the scheme.

The scheme, approved by the Delhi government, aims to provide Rs 2500 in financial aid to women, but Pathak criticized the absence of immediate action. Contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of depositing the installment directly into the women's bank accounts, no transfers have been made.

Reflecting on past promises, Pathak slammed the BJP as the 'world's most dishonest party' for not fulfilling its commitments. The scheme, outlined in Delhi's Sankalp Patra, is seen as a significant move for women's empowerment, but further steps are needed to translate the promise into reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

