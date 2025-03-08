Left Menu

Odisha's Drive Towards Women Empowerment: A New Era

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized his administration's commitment to empowering women economically, socially, and politically. Speaking on International Women's Day, he highlighted initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana, the 'Shakti' app, and the state's strategic plan against child marriages as cornerstones of this effort.

In a resolute effort to promote women's empowerment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed a gathering on International Women's Day, outlining comprehensive measures for women's growth in various sectors.

Majhi emphasized the economic, social, and political strides being made to ensure women can actively participate in decision-making processes. 'This is the time for Odisha's women to dream fearlessly,' he declared, attributing the recent political shift as a catalyst for these changes.

Highlighting key initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana, Majhi criticized former CM Naveen Patnaik while announcing the launch of the 'Shakti' app for emergency assistance to women and a strategic action plan to curb child marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

