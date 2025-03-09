Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: Championing Global Peace and European Defense

French President Emmanuel Macron is reasserting his global diplomatic presence, working to mend ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, promoting a Ukraine peace initiative in collaboration with Britain, and witnessing his aspiration for a fortified European defense come to fruition.

Just six months ago, Macron appeared vulnerable following his call for early legislative elections, which resulted in a hung parliament and an unprecedented political crisis.

Turning his focus to international relations, Macron engages with Trump weekly and leads Europe in supporting Ukraine, underscoring his role as a leader of the EU's nuclear power.

