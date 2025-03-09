Macron's Diplomatic Comeback: Championing Global Peace and European Defense
French President Emmanuel Macron has re-emerged as a significant global diplomat, bridging relations with President Donald Trump, advocating for a Ukraine peace plan, and advancing his vision of a robust European defense. Despite domestic challenges, Macron's influence on the international stage continues to grow, positioning him as a key player in European politics.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is reasserting his global diplomatic presence, working to mend ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, promoting a Ukraine peace initiative in collaboration with Britain, and witnessing his aspiration for a fortified European defense come to fruition.
Just six months ago, Macron appeared vulnerable following his call for early legislative elections, which resulted in a hung parliament and an unprecedented political crisis.
Turning his focus to international relations, Macron engages with Trump weekly and leads Europe in supporting Ukraine, underscoring his role as a leader of the EU's nuclear power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.
Hungary's Sanctions Stand: Diplomacy, Gas, and EU Politics
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump