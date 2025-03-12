Houthi Rebels Threaten Mideast Maritime Chaos as Gaza Aid Blocked

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have issued a stark warning to international shippers, declaring that any Israeli vessel traversing Middle Eastern waters is now a potential target. This proclamation comes as a response to Israel's ongoing blockade of aid to the Gaza Strip, a move that has heightened tensions in a critical maritime gateway linking Asia and Europe.

The threat, announced by the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, follows a missed deadline for Israel to permit the resumption of aid shipments. "Our actions reflect a profound religious and humanitarian duty to support the oppressed Palestinian populace," the Houthis said in their statement, which encompasses areas like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

While the warning has yet to materialize into direct attacks, it has already drawn international attention and concern. The US Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet continues to monitor the situation, while security firms have cautioned shippers about the possible risks involved in these waters, especially for vessels linked to Israeli interests.

