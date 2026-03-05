Left Menu

European Powers Unite to Safeguard the Red Sea Amid US-Iran Conflict

European nations are uniting to protect shipping in the Red Sea and Cyprus as the US-Iran conflict escalates. Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands are deploying naval assets, while the UK plans defensive measures on Cyprus. Despite heightened tensions, European countries are seeking to avoid direct war involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European countries have announced a collaborative effort to secure shipping routes in the Red Sea in response to the intensifying US-Iran conflict. On Thursday, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands declared their intention to send naval forces to safeguard the region and protect Cyprus as tensions rise.

The announcement comes amid heightened concerns, following a drone strike at a British air base on Cyprus earlier in the week, believed to be the work of Iran-backed Hezbollah. European leaders have emphasized their reluctance to become directly embroiled in the conflict, despite their defense commitments.

While the UK has pledged additional defense measures, including the deployment of a destroyer and helicopters with counter-drone technology, it has refrained from taking offensive action against Iran. Meanwhile, Spain announced plans to send a frigate to bolster air defenses in Cyprus, with further assistance under consideration by the Dutch government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

