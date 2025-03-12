Left Menu

Governor's Dinner Diplomacy: A First for Kerala

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress working committee member, praised Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar for hosting a historic dinner with MPs to discuss state issues. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended, highlighting a bipartisan effort to address Kerala's challenges.

In a historic gesture of political diplomacy, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar hosted a dinner for all Members of Parliament from the state at Kerala House in New Delhi.

Congress working committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, expressed his appreciation for the Governor's initiative on social media platform X, emphasizing the significance of discussing Kerala's pressing issues.

The dinner, also attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, marks the first instance of such an event, signaling a hopeful collaboration across political lines for the betterment of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

