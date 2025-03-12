China Vows Measures Against U.S. Tariff Hike
China pledged to take necessary actions to protect its interests after the U.S. raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The Chinese foreign ministry criticized the U.S. decision, labeling it a violation of WTO rules according to spokesperson Mao Ning at a recent press event.
- Country:
- China
China has announced that it will implement measures to protect its rights and interests following the United States' decision to increase tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The sharp reprisal outlines Beijing's firm stance on the matter.
At a routine press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the tariff hike breaches World Trade Organization guidelines, indicating the potential for continued diplomatic and trade tensions between the two nations.
The international community is watching closely as China and the U.S., two global economic powerhouses, navigate this latest development in their ongoing trade disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- tariffs
- steel
- aluminium
- World Trade Organization
- WTO
- Mao Ning
- trade tensions
- diplomatic
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Australia Pushes for Steel and Aluminium Exemption
U.S. Abstains on WTO Statement Condemning Russia, Signaling Shift in Relations
U.S. Abstention Sparks WTO Tensions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Gravity was mentioned in Vedic texts before Newton: Rajasthan governor
China Raises New WTO Complaints Over U.S. Tariffs