China Vows Measures Against U.S. Tariff Hike

China pledged to take necessary actions to protect its interests after the U.S. raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The Chinese foreign ministry criticized the U.S. decision, labeling it a violation of WTO rules according to spokesperson Mao Ning at a recent press event.

China has announced that it will implement measures to protect its rights and interests following the United States' decision to increase tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The sharp reprisal outlines Beijing's firm stance on the matter.

At a routine press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the tariff hike breaches World Trade Organization guidelines, indicating the potential for continued diplomatic and trade tensions between the two nations.

The international community is watching closely as China and the U.S., two global economic powerhouses, navigate this latest development in their ongoing trade disputes.

