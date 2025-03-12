MAHASAGAR: Modi's Vision for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious plan named MAHASAGAR, aimed at fostering comprehensive development across the Global South. Announcing this initiative, Modi emphasized its importance for mutual security and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the second day of his visit to an island nation, Modi stated, "Our vision for the Global South, MAHASAGAR, will ensure Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions." He highlighted the significance of enhancing trade, building capacity for sustainable development, and securing mutual interests for a shared future.

Modi reiterated the importance of Mauritius as a valuable partner for India and recalled how the concept of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, was first articulated there a decade ago. This forms the foundation for the newly proposed MAHASAGAR initiative.

