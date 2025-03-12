Left Menu

MAHASAGAR: Modi's Vision for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the MAHASAGAR initiative, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This vision aims to bolster trade, sustainable growth, and security across the Global South, with Mauritius playing a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:19 IST
MAHASAGAR: Modi's Vision for the Global South
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious plan named MAHASAGAR, aimed at fostering comprehensive development across the Global South. Announcing this initiative, Modi emphasized its importance for mutual security and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the second day of his visit to an island nation, Modi stated, "Our vision for the Global South, MAHASAGAR, will ensure Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions." He highlighted the significance of enhancing trade, building capacity for sustainable development, and securing mutual interests for a shared future.

Modi reiterated the importance of Mauritius as a valuable partner for India and recalled how the concept of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, was first articulated there a decade ago. This forms the foundation for the newly proposed MAHASAGAR initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025