Chirag Paswan Predicts Historic Holi Celebration with NDA Victory

Union Minister Chirag Paswan participated in a 'Holi Milan' event in Patna with his mother, Reena Paswan, and party supporters, expressing optimism about a grand Holi celebration slated for November. The event, ahead of the main festivities on March 14, saw Paswan emphasizing that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the upcoming State Assembly Polls would herald an even larger Holi celebration in Bihar.

Paswan assured attendees that this year's Holi would be historic for Bihar and projected that the real celebration would occur in November when the NDA secures a massive victory, implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the state once more. He criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for attempting to disrupt the communal harmony, a stance maintained by the BJP for decades through Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.

Chirag Paswan referenced the controversy sparked by BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, who urged Muslims to stay indoors on Holi. While Yadav decried the MLA's remarks and criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his inaction, Paswan defended the inclusive nature of Hindu festivals and accused the RJD of fostering religious discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)