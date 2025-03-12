Darbhanga Mayor's Holi-Ramzan Statement Sparks Controversy

BJP MP from Darbhanga, Gopal Jee Thakur, has condemned a proposal made by Darbhanga's Mayor, Anjum Ara, that ignited controversy by suggesting a two-hour halt to Holi festivities. This pause was meant to coincide with Friday prayers during the sacred month of Ramzan.

The Mayor faced public backlash for her proposition, leading to her expressing regret and clarifying her intention to maintain peace in the city. Ara stated that she meant no disrespect to any faith and apologized for any offense her comments might have caused.

In response, Independent MP Pappu Yadav emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to practice their religion freely, stating that both Holi and Namaz hold their own cultural significance, and underscoring the theme of harmony associated with both festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)