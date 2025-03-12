Left Menu

Darbhanga Mayor's Holi-Ramzan Statement Sparks Controversy

BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur criticized Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's suggestion for a Holi break during Friday prayers, which she later apologized for, aiming to maintain peace. Independent MP Pappu Yadav stressed religious freedom, highlighting the harmonious essence of Holi and Ramzan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:37 IST
Darbhanga Mayor's Holi-Ramzan Statement Sparks Controversy
BJP MP from Darbhanga, Gopal Jee Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Darbhanga, Gopal Jee Thakur, has condemned a proposal made by Darbhanga's Mayor, Anjum Ara, that ignited controversy by suggesting a two-hour halt to Holi festivities. This pause was meant to coincide with Friday prayers during the sacred month of Ramzan.

The Mayor faced public backlash for her proposition, leading to her expressing regret and clarifying her intention to maintain peace in the city. Ara stated that she meant no disrespect to any faith and apologized for any offense her comments might have caused.

In response, Independent MP Pappu Yadav emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to practice their religion freely, stating that both Holi and Namaz hold their own cultural significance, and underscoring the theme of harmony associated with both festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025