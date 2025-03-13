Left Menu

Language Policy Sparks Political Tensions Between Centre and Tamil Nadu

A political storm has erupted over India's three-language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP), with BJP asserting that DMK and CPM's opposition divides the nation. Tamil Nadu officials criticize Hindi imposition, while Union ministers argue it promotes multilingualism. Accusations fly as leaders defend their stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:20 IST
Language Policy Sparks Political Tensions Between Centre and Tamil Nadu
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India is witnessing heated debates as tensions rise over the three-language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP). BJP leader N Ramchander Rao accuses the DMK and CPM of attempting to divide the country along North-South lines through their opposition to the language policy, labeling their tactics as 'divisive' and 'anti-national'.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, responding to Union leaders' allegations, maintains that the central government has insulted Tamil Nadu and its cultural icons. He promises a firm rebuttal from Tamil Nadu's populace while condemning the government for adopting what he sees as uncivilized methods.

Amidst these developments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defend the central stance, asserting that the NEP intends to enhance multilingual education without imposing Hindi. As the accusations continue, the stakes remain high in the ongoing linguistic tug-of-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025