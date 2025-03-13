Language Policy Sparks Political Tensions Between Centre and Tamil Nadu

The political landscape in India is witnessing heated debates as tensions rise over the three-language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP). BJP leader N Ramchander Rao accuses the DMK and CPM of attempting to divide the country along North-South lines through their opposition to the language policy, labeling their tactics as 'divisive' and 'anti-national'.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, responding to Union leaders' allegations, maintains that the central government has insulted Tamil Nadu and its cultural icons. He promises a firm rebuttal from Tamil Nadu's populace while condemning the government for adopting what he sees as uncivilized methods.

Amidst these developments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defend the central stance, asserting that the NEP intends to enhance multilingual education without imposing Hindi. As the accusations continue, the stakes remain high in the ongoing linguistic tug-of-war.

