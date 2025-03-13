Stalemate Over Germany's Debt Reform Talks

Germany's proposed reform of debt limits remains at an impasse, Greens party official Britta Hasselmann revealed to RTL/ntv following unsuccessful talks with Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

As parliament prepares to debate the contested measures, Hasselmann voiced concerns over "serious gaps and errors" in the proposals put forth by Merz and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Writing and editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More.

(With inputs from agencies.)