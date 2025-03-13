Left Menu

Stalemate Over Germany's Debt Reform Talks

Negotiations to reform Germany's debt limits have stalled, as Greens party official Britta Hasselmann criticizes the plans crafted by Friedrich Merz and his coalition partners. She warns of serious gaps in the proposed measures, amid imminent parliamentary debate.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:02 IST
Germany's proposed reform of debt limits remains at an impasse, Greens party official Britta Hasselmann revealed to RTL/ntv following unsuccessful talks with Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

As parliament prepares to debate the contested measures, Hasselmann voiced concerns over "serious gaps and errors" in the proposals put forth by Merz and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Writing and editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More.

(With inputs from agencies.)

