Russia Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal as Temporary Respite for Ukraine

Russia's top foreign policy aide dismissed a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine as a temporary reprieve for Kyiv's forces. The proposal, part of U.S. President Trump's peace deal efforts, faces hesitation as Russia insists on a long-term settlement that addresses its national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief foreign policy advisor rejected a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, deeming it merely a temporary break for Kyiv's military. The ceasefire, advocated by U.S. officials, aims to halt tensions that have persisted in Ukraine for nearly three years.

U.S. Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to engage in talks with Russian leaders, emphasizing the American proposal. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz shared details with Russian officials, who expressed openness to discussions but remained skeptical of the ceasefire's effectiveness.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's spokesperson on foreign policy, emphasized the need for a comprehensive peaceful resolution that aligns with Russia's strategic concerns. Moscow communicated its demands to the U.S. government, seeking a durable solution instead of transient peace measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

