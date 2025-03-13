Left Menu

Finland Bolsters Ukraine Aid with €200 Million Arms Package

Finland announces a new €200 million arms package for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, amidst ongoing defense collaborations. Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen emphasizes learning from Ukraine's experiences. The aid increases Finland's total support to Ukraine to €3.3 billion.

Finland announced on Thursday a substantial new arms package for Ukraine, valued at approximately €200 million ($217 million), reaffirming its commitment to supporting Kyiv amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The package includes artillery ammunition, vital for Ukraine's defense, as highlighted by Finland's Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen during a memorandum signing with Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

Finland's Defence Ministry stated that, despite not disclosing full details of the package, the aid reflects Finland's shared understanding of the Russian threat based on historical experiences. Enhanced cooperations between the countries will cover information exchange, research, innovation, and defense industry endeavors in both Finland and Ukraine.

Minister Häkkänen noted the bilateral nature of this relationship, acknowledging Ukraine's formidable armed forces and their comprehensive defensive strategies against Russia. He emphasized the importance of learning from Ukraine's battle-tested experiences to enhance Finland's own defense capabilities, as the aid package increases Finland's total support for Ukraine to €3.3 billion.

