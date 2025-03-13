Holi-Namaz Clash Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Urges Muslims to Adapt

In the wake of the upcoming Holi festival coinciding with Friday namaz, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh has stirred controversy by suggesting that Muslims should conduct their prayers at home. Singh stated that if they still prefer to attend mosques, they should not complain about the color splashing associated with Holi.

Singh criticized those she described as engaging in 'appeasement politics,' questioning why similar issues weren't raised when Holi wasn't celebrated in certain areas for years. She highlighted a perceived disparity in the protection provided during Hindu and Muslim celebrations.

The local administration in Aligarh and Sambhal responded by covering mosques with tarpaulins to maintain communal harmony. In Ayodhya, authorities have implemented extensive security measures, with police monitoring social media and deploying drones and CCTVs. Inspector General Praveen Kumar affirmed that peace committees have been active in ensuring no tensions arise between communities during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)