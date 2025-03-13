Left Menu

Holi-Namaz Clash Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Urges Muslims to Adapt

BJP MLA Ketakee Singh urges Muslims to conduct Friday namaz at home during Holi, sparking debate over communal harmony. Mosques are covered with tarpaulins to prevent incidents, while Ayodhya intensifies security measures, using CCTVs and drones for surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations despite political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:22 IST
Holi-Namaz Clash Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Urges Muslims to Adapt
BJP MLA Ketakee Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the upcoming Holi festival coinciding with Friday namaz, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh has stirred controversy by suggesting that Muslims should conduct their prayers at home. Singh stated that if they still prefer to attend mosques, they should not complain about the color splashing associated with Holi.

Singh criticized those she described as engaging in 'appeasement politics,' questioning why similar issues weren't raised when Holi wasn't celebrated in certain areas for years. She highlighted a perceived disparity in the protection provided during Hindu and Muslim celebrations.

The local administration in Aligarh and Sambhal responded by covering mosques with tarpaulins to maintain communal harmony. In Ayodhya, authorities have implemented extensive security measures, with police monitoring social media and deploying drones and CCTVs. Inspector General Praveen Kumar affirmed that peace committees have been active in ensuring no tensions arise between communities during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

