Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has confirmed his decision to abstain from the Michigan gubernatorial or U.S. Senate races slated for the coming year. Instead, Buttigieg, seen as a propitious frontrunner for these roles, appears to be eyeing a potential presidential run in 2028.

Buttigieg, who relocated to Michigan in 2022, has expressed his dedication to supporting candidates whose values align with his own. Yet, he remains committed to shaping a future where society flourishes under improved governance. He underscores the importance of offering a compelling alternative to current adversities.

While defending his tenure as transportation secretary amidst critiques—especially concerning aviation safety after a deadly air collision—Buttigieg will promote the progressive policies he championed, from consumer protection to enhanced fuel efficiency standards. His history as the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet member stands testament to his trailblazing political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)