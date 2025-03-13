Putin Weighs In on Ukraine Ceasefire Deal

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal in Ukraine after his discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The meeting was covered by media outlet Reuters, with Putin's statements translated into English.

Putin showed cautious approval of the ceasefire proposal, stating support for measures leading to a long-term peace while emphasizing the need to address the initial causes of the crisis. "The idea itself is correct," he remarked, highlighting the necessity of resolving underlying issues.

Putin suggested further dialogue with international counterparts, mentioning the potential of contacting U.S. President Trump to discuss peaceful solutions. His remarks reflect Russia's position on seeking a resolution but underlined that more discussions are necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)