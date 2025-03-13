David Lappartient's Olympic Ambitions: The Path to the IOC Presidency

David Lappartient, vying for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is prepared to discuss the organization's autonomy with U.S. President Donald Trump. As the current French Olympic Committee and International Cycling Union president, Lappartient leverages his roles to address the challenge of transgender athlete participation at the Olympics.

Lappartient, known for defeating incumbent Brian Cookson in the 2017 UCI election, stresses the importance of soft power and diplomacy in his campaign to succeed outgoing IOC chief Thomas Bach. His experience navigating politics and sports governance positions him as a frontrunner in next Thursday's election amid a contentious period in global sports policy.

The French candidate prioritizes settling the inclusion of transgender athletes before the LA 2028 Olympics while envisioning engagement with Russian athletes post-peace treaty with Ukraine. Lappartient is among seven candidates, including IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch and World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, seeking the prestigious role.

