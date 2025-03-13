Left Menu

Tamil 'Ru' Symbol Sparks Political Clash Over Union Policies

The Tamil Nadu government's replacement of the Rupee symbol with the Tamil 'Ru' symbol in the state Budget has ignited political tension. DMK's spokesperson labels it a protest against Union policies, while BJP criticizes the move. Karnataka Minister urges the Central Government to unify states, warning of national divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:03 IST
Tamil 'Ru' Symbol Sparks Political Clash Over Union Policies
DMK spokesperson Sarvanan Annadurai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to substitute the Rupee symbol with the Tamil 'Ru' symbol in its state Budget has stirred political controversy. According to DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, the change symbolizes the state's dissent against the Union government's policies, highlighting a regional pushback.

Saravanan Annadurai voiced his concerns in an ANI interview, asserting that both state and national leaders recognize the alleged detrimental strategies of the BJP government. "The people of the state are aware of what the BJP is trying to do here," Annadurai stated, reflecting broader national discontent.

Reacting to the event, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre emphasized the importance of leadership unity, urging the Central Government to incorporate all states' interests. He warned, "If they fail in discharging their duties properly, all such kinds of things will happen," calling it a cautionary note for national unity.

In contrast, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the move as "childish and foolish." He criticized CM MK Stalin for discarding the Rupee note's legacy, originally designed by a Tamil DMK MLA and endorsed by Stalin's father, the late M Karunanidhi.

Thirupathy lambasted Stalin's decision, arguing it stood against cherished regional accomplishments. "His son suddenly comes and says that they will not accept it," Thirupathy remarked, characterizing the action as a regrettable shift from historical respect. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

