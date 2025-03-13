Trump Warns of Shutdown's Tax Implications

President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that a potential U.S. government shutdown might lead to increased taxes for Americans, as it would hinder his tax cut proposal.

The House of Representatives, under Republican control, has already passed a temporary funding measure to keep the government operational, but the bill's progression is stalled in the Senate.

Senate passage requires some votes from Democrats, highlighting a crucial bipartisan step to avoid a shutdown and secure the advancement of the tax plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)