Trump Warns of Shutdown's Tax Implications

President Donald Trump warned that a potential government shutdown could result in higher taxes for Americans, as it would delay his proposed tax cut plan. The House passed a stopgap bill to prevent the shutdown, but Senate approval is necessary, requiring Democratic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:36 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that a potential U.S. government shutdown might lead to increased taxes for Americans, as it would hinder his tax cut proposal.

The House of Representatives, under Republican control, has already passed a temporary funding measure to keep the government operational, but the bill's progression is stalled in the Senate.

Senate passage requires some votes from Democrats, highlighting a crucial bipartisan step to avoid a shutdown and secure the advancement of the tax plan.

