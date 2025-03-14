Greenland Unites Against U.S. Annexation Ambitions

In a decisive move, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede announced plans to convene all party leaders. This gathering aims to forge a united front in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestion of annexing the Arctic island.

Egede's announcement came through a post on Facebook, where he expressed frustration with Trump's revived annexation rhetoric, declaring, 'Enough is enough.'

The Prime Minister's call underscores Greenland's cohesive resistance to any U.S. territorial ambitions, reaffirming national sovereignty amid international geopolitical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)