Greenland Unites Against U.S. Annexation Ambitions
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede is calling a meeting of all party leaders to address President Trump's renewed comments on annexing the Arctic territory. Egede expressed firm rejection of these ideas on social media, emphasizing 'enough is enough.' The call reflects Greenland's unified stance against U.S. intentions.
In a decisive move, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede announced plans to convene all party leaders. This gathering aims to forge a united front in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestion of annexing the Arctic island.
Egede's announcement came through a post on Facebook, where he expressed frustration with Trump's revived annexation rhetoric, declaring, 'Enough is enough.'
The Prime Minister's call underscores Greenland's cohesive resistance to any U.S. territorial ambitions, reaffirming national sovereignty amid international geopolitical discussions.
