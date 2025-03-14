Left Menu

Putin and Trump: Finding Common Ground for Ukrainian Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown cautious optimism towards Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Ukraine. While Putin supports the idea in principle, certain conditions need addressing. Meanwhile, discussions between Trump's envoy and Kremlin officials continue, with both sides agreeing on the necessity of a presidential conversation to advance peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST
Putin and Trump: Finding Common Ground for Ukrainian Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed cautious optimism concerning a ceasefire proposal put forth by former U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin conveyed this message after holding talks with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy.

Trump has made clear his desire for Moscow and Kyiv to reach an agreement swiftly, as he warns of the conflict's potential to escalate into World War Three. Putin, although supportive of the ceasefire in principle, emphasized the need to address numerous conditions before negotiations can yield a final agreement.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, highlighted Russia's need for Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambitions and lift Western sanctions. Furthermore, Peskov dismissed speculations of Russian influence over Trump's Russia-Ukraine envoy choices, affirming it as an internal American decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025