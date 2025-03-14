Putin and Trump: Finding Common Ground for Ukrainian Peace

In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed cautious optimism concerning a ceasefire proposal put forth by former U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin conveyed this message after holding talks with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy.

Trump has made clear his desire for Moscow and Kyiv to reach an agreement swiftly, as he warns of the conflict's potential to escalate into World War Three. Putin, although supportive of the ceasefire in principle, emphasized the need to address numerous conditions before negotiations can yield a final agreement.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, highlighted Russia's need for Ukraine to abandon its NATO ambitions and lift Western sanctions. Furthermore, Peskov dismissed speculations of Russian influence over Trump's Russia-Ukraine envoy choices, affirming it as an internal American decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)