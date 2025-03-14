Canada Seeks Resolution to U.S. Tariff Tensions
Canada is collaborating with European and Mexican officials to address U.S. tariff concerns. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has been involved in these discussions. A call between incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected soon to facilitate negotiations.
Canada is actively working with European and Mexican counterparts to tackle the issue of U.S. tariffs. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that collaborative efforts are underway to exchange crucial information, aiming to alleviate ongoing trade tensions.
Further advancements are anticipated as Mark Carney prepares to assume office as Canada's prime minister later on Friday. Plans are in motion to arrange a phone call between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump to facilitate direct communication on the matter.
This strategic dialogue underscores both countries' commitment to finding a diplomatic solution that could potentially ease tariffs and improve bilateral relations.
