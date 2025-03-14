Canada Seeks Resolution to U.S. Tariff Tensions

Canada is actively working with European and Mexican counterparts to tackle the issue of U.S. tariffs. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that collaborative efforts are underway to exchange crucial information, aiming to alleviate ongoing trade tensions.

Further advancements are anticipated as Mark Carney prepares to assume office as Canada's prime minister later on Friday. Plans are in motion to arrange a phone call between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump to facilitate direct communication on the matter.

This strategic dialogue underscores both countries' commitment to finding a diplomatic solution that could potentially ease tariffs and improve bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)