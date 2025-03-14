Left Menu

G7's Bold Stance on China: Taiwan Focus Intensifies

G7 foreign ministers toughened their position on China, emphasizing concerns over Taiwan and China's nuclear buildup, while omitting previous conciliatory language. The group condemned China's actions in the East and South China Seas and called on Beijing to avoid market-distorting practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, G7 foreign ministers have intensified their rhetoric towards China, focusing on Taiwan's security and refraining from past conciliatory language. Their new statement highlights apprehensions over China's nuclear developments and omits references to human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

The ministers, gathered in Canada, echoed earlier condemnations of China's coercive actions toward Taiwan, a stance that reflects growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing. References to seeking stable relations with China were notably absent, raising concerns in Beijing over a potential shift in Western policies.

Additionally, the G7 expressed serious concerns over China's maritime actions and market practices, particularly in the South China Sea. They urged China to refrain from harmful economic strategies and advocated for peaceful resolutions in disputed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

