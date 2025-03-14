Mark Carney: From Central Banker to Canada's Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Mark Carney, once a central banker, has been sworn in as Canada's new prime minister. The ceremony, witnessed by Governor General Mary Simon, marks the beginning of Carney's leadership as he prepares to challenge U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Carney has already initiated changes within his cabinet, appointing Dominic LeBlanc to handle international trade, while Francois-Philippe Champagne assumes the role of finance minister. The cabinet's reshuffling is designed to address growing tensions with Washington, while maintaining Melanie Joly in her foreign minister post.

Looking ahead, Carney aims to reinforce Canada's European alliances and is planning trips to London and Paris. With a snap election on the horizon, Carney's decision-making capacity will face temporary limitations, though polls indicate a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)