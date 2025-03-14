Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: Criticism and Controversy

The Tamil Nadu Budget for 2025-26 has faced criticism for not addressing key issues like NEET. Opposition leaders argue it lacks funding clarity and focuses on election gains. Allegations include budgetary 'eyewash' and receiving kickbacks, amidst controversy over the rupee symbol.

The Tamil Nadu government's budget for 2025-26 has sparked significant controversy and criticism. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami voiced his disappointment, claiming it falls short on addressing critical public issues, particularly the promise to abolish the NEET exam. He accused the ruling party of merely eyeing the forthcoming 2026 Assembly election.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, BJP state chief K. Annamalai termed the budget an 'eyewash exercise.' He accused the Tamil Nadu government of fabricating a controversy over changing the rupee symbol, describing it as an unnecessary distraction. Annamalai also linked the Administration to alleged kickbacks from TASMAC liquor outlets.

These accusations reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with the current government, with many claiming that failed promises and lack of clarity on funding hinder effective governance. Allegations of constitution disrespect surrounding the rupee symbol controversy have further intensified the criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

