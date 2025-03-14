Left Menu

Cautious Optimism in Ending Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed cautious optimism regarding efforts to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite signs of progress, Rubio emphasized the complexity and difficulty of the situation. His comments followed discussions with G7 counterparts in Canada on addressing the ongoing war.

Updated: 14-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on Friday that there is a reason to be 'cautiously optimistic' about the attempts to resolve Russia's three-year conflict with Ukraine. However, he noted that significant challenges remain.

Rubio's comments came after he met with foreign ministers from G7 countries in Canada, discussing the intricacies of the situation. Despite possible progress, Rubio emphasized the complexity involved in the efforts to end the war.

He reiterated the importance of recognizing the difficult circumstances surrounding the conflict, urging continued international cooperation to bring about a resolution.

