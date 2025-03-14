Cautious Optimism in Ending Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed cautious optimism regarding efforts to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite signs of progress, Rubio emphasized the complexity and difficulty of the situation. His comments followed discussions with G7 counterparts in Canada on addressing the ongoing war.
