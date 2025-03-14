Left Menu

Mark Carney: From Central Banker to Canada's Prime Minister

Mark Carney, a former central banker, has been sworn in as Canada's prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau. Carney, with an illustrious financial career and no political experience, holds Canadian, UK, and Irish citizenship. Recent polls suggest a growing chance of him maintaining the office longer term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a surprising turn of events, Mark Carney, previously a central banker, has ascended to the position of Canada's prime minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau. Carney, who was born in Fort Smith and raised in Edmonton, brings a wealth of financial expertise but lacks a political background.

Carney's distinguished career includes serving as the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, and being the United Nations' special envoy for climate action and finance. His educational pedigree includes degrees from Harvard and Oxford. Despite his background, Carney is a political newcomer.

Polling data suggests a narrowing gap between the governing Liberals and the opposition Conservatives, signaling potential stability for Carney's tenure as prime minister. Although he holds multiple citizenships, Carney is moving towards having solely Canadian citizenship, which is seen as a prudent political move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

