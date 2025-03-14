Left Menu

Mark Carney Takes Office Amid Trade Tensions: Will Canada Navigate the Storm?

Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada's new prime minister following Justin Trudeau's resignation. As former central banker, Carney faces numerous challenges, including a trade war with the US and annexation threats. His navigation of crises at the Bank of Canada and Bank of England supports optimism.

Updated: 14-03-2025 22:46 IST
Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, has been inaugurated as Canada's 24th prime minister amid significant geopolitical tensions. His appointment follows Justin Trudeau's resignation earlier this year. Carney, 59, faces multiple challenges, primarily a trade conflict initiated by US President Donald Trump.

The trade war with the US has sparked a surge in Canadian nationalism, potentially bolstering the Liberal Party's chances in upcoming elections. With Trump's threats of economic coercion and potential annexation, Canadian sentiments have soured against American goods and travel.

Carney, despite lacking political experience, carries a reputation for managing economic crises and is expected to navigate these turbulent times efficiently. As he assumes office, Canada prepares for a general election, with Carney's leadership under scrutiny by both supporters and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

