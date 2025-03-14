Portugal Considers European Jets Amid US Policy Shift
Portugal is contemplating replacing its aging F-16 fighter jets with European models rather than American F-35s. This decision is influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable NATO policies and the European Commission's push for EU countries to strengthen their defense capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:48 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal may opt for European fighter jets over American F-35s due to shifting U.S. policies under President Donald Trump, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
Defense Minister Nuno Melo expressed concerns about the unpredictability of Trump's approach to NATO and Europe, which could affect Portugal's decision.
The European Commission is urging EU nations to bolster their defense efforts, emphasizing the purchase of European equipment where possible to enhance Europe's security resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Portugal
- F-16
- F-35
- NATO
- Trump
- European Commission
- defense
- geopolitical
- aircraft
- EU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce
Judge Halts Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul
Former Defense Secretaries Unite Against Trump's Military Shakeup
Federal Workforce Showdown: Judge Halts Trump's Mass Firing Plans