Portugal Considers European Jets Amid US Policy Shift

Portugal is contemplating replacing its aging F-16 fighter jets with European models rather than American F-35s. This decision is influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable NATO policies and the European Commission's push for EU countries to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:48 IST
Portugal Considers European Jets Amid US Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Portugal

Portugal may opt for European fighter jets over American F-35s due to shifting U.S. policies under President Donald Trump, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Nuno Melo expressed concerns about the unpredictability of Trump's approach to NATO and Europe, which could affect Portugal's decision.

The European Commission is urging EU nations to bolster their defense efforts, emphasizing the purchase of European equipment where possible to enhance Europe's security resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

