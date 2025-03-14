Portugal Considers European Jets Amid US Policy Shift

Portugal may opt for European fighter jets over American F-35s due to shifting U.S. policies under President Donald Trump, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Nuno Melo expressed concerns about the unpredictability of Trump's approach to NATO and Europe, which could affect Portugal's decision.

The European Commission is urging EU nations to bolster their defense efforts, emphasizing the purchase of European equipment where possible to enhance Europe's security resilience.

